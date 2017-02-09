Mammadyarov: So surprised and disturbed on excessive politicization of Lapshin's issue

Baku. 9 February. REPORT.AZ/ The Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs outraged about politicizing the situation around blogger Alexander Lapshin.

Report informs, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov told RIA Novosti.

"I am surprised and disturbed about excessive politicization of the issue. He is called a blogger all the time. If he was an engineer, would not they have been interested? He broke the law, and criminal case opened and Azerbaijan appealed to Interpol. Then he was detained by Belarussian side in accordance with the Kishinev Convention in the framework of the CIS. Everything is done according to the law. Speculation on the subject that he is a blogger, does not mean he is immune before the law", said Azerbaijani Foreign Minister.

"The further fate of Lapshin will depend on the completion of the investigation. He was charged under several articles of the Criminal Code of Azerbaijan Republic. The final decision is the court's decision", said E. Mammadyarov.