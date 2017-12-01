Mammadyarov: Azerbaijan will support Afghanistan in all spheres

Baku. 1 December. REPORT.AZ/ Heart of Asia - Istanbul Process proved its efficiency as a platform helping to achieve peace, stability and prosperity in Afghanistan.

Report informs, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov said speaking at the opening ceremony of the 7th Ministerial Conference "Security and Economic Connectivity towards a Strengthened Heart of Asia Region" within the framework of the Heart of Asia - Istanbul Process in Baku.

“We believe that Afghanistan have something to offer for the region in the future. Today our peacekeepers are in Afghanistan. Azerbaijan is a transit corridor and supports ties of Afghanistan with the region,” said Mammadyarov.

He added that Azerbaijan will continue to support Afghanistan in all spheres.

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister also expressed his hope that common position on Afghanistan will be reflected on Baku statement.