Mammadyarov: 'Azerbaijan considers to join Islam anti-terror coalition'

Baku. 18 February. REPORT.AZ/ 'Azerbaijan considers to join Islam anti-terror coalition.'

Report informs, Azerbaijani Minister of Foreign Affairs Elmar Mammadyarov said in the joint press conference held with Turkish FM Mevlüt Cavuşoğlu, who is on a visit in Baku.

The minister said not only the ministries of foreign affairs, but also several ministries should assist in the coalition.

'Therefore, our form of participation in this coalition should be discussed in detail with other ministries', E.Mammadyarov said.