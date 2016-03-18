​Mammadyarov: Armaments supplied to Armenia by Russia should not be in the occupied Azerbaijani territories

Baku. 18 March. REPORT.AZ/ Armaments supplied to Armenia by Russia should not be in the occupied Azerbaijani territories.

Report informs, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov said in his interview with 'Kommersant' newspaper, commenting on the note, that Azerbaijani side has sent to the Russian Foreign Ministry earlier.

"This was not the first note of this kind. On the one hand, Russia acts as a co-chair of the Minsk Group. On the other hand, we recognize that every state has the right to supply weapons to the country, it considers necessary to do. The content of the note was a request that Russia, supplying weapons to Armenia, takes into account that these weapons should not be in the occupied Azerbaijani territories. There is a rule the end user in these supplies. If the end-user was Armenia, the issue would not go beyond the framework of bilateral relations between Moscow and Yerevan. And when the armory is in the occupied territories of Azerbaijan, it is already a different matter,"- Foreign Minister said.

"Considering that Russia recognizes the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Azerbaijan, the presence of Russian weapons in the occupied territories is completely illogical. According to further statements of Moscow, Russian Foreign Ministry correctly understood the tone of the document, we've passed", he added.