​Mammadyarov: A trilateral meeting of foreign ministers is a very fruitful collaboration platform

Tbilisi. 19 February. REPORT.AZ/ A trilateral meeting of foreign ministers of Azerbaijan, Turkey and Georgia is a very fruitful platform for cooperation.

Report informs, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan Elmar Mammadyarov said at the fifth meeting of the foreign ministers of three countries in Tbilisi Friday.

"We have achieved successful results of this cooperation in political, economic and other fields", - said the Minister.

He also expressed his condolences to "the brotherly people of Turkey due to the terrorist attack in Ankara." Mammadyarov stressed that Azerbaijan condemns all forms of terrorism. "This heinous terrorist attack in Ankara is a problem for all of us", the head of the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said.

In his speech, Mammadyarov touched upon issues of energy cooperation among three countries, noting importance of the Southern Corridor project.