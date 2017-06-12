Mammadguliyev: Azerbaijan interested in expanded dialogue with EU in the field of combating trafficking

© Report

Baku. 12 June. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan plans to sign a new agreement on strategic cooperation with the EU, which will play its role in developing relations and will raise the level of cooperation in this direction to a new level.

Report informs, Deputy Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan Mahmud Mammadguliyev said at the conference "Strengthening of National Opportunities for Fighting Human Trafficking in Azerbaijan".

"Azerbaijan and the International migration service creating a new page in cooperation. I hope that the initiatives presented in the framework of cooperation will be successful, "the deputy minister said.

According to him, one of the most important priorities of Azerbaijan is the fight against trafficking.

"Azerbaijan pursues a consistent policy in this direction to outstrip and protect people. "Azerbaijan is interested in an expanded dialogue with Europe in this area," Mammadguliyev said.

In turn, the Head of the EU Delegation in Azerbaijan, Ambassador Malena Mard, stated that the fight against trafficking is a priority for the EU and the main issue in the context of ensuring security.

"This project is part of the overall strategy within which we support Azerbaijan. There is accumulated experience between the EU and Azerbaijan, which will help to successfully implement this project, "- said M. Mard.