Malta starts chairmanship in EU

Baku. 1 January. REPORT.AZ/ On January 1, 2016, Malta adopts six months presidency in EU Council.

Report informs, EU Presidency passed from Slovakia to Malta. Prime Minister Joseph Muscat will become chairman of the EU Council for this period.

The main priorities of its Presidency, Malta identified the strengthening of the single European refugee system, increasing cooperation between the EU Member States in this area, the creation of the single European market, etc.

In July, Malta will give the EU presidency to Estonia.