    WUF13 Leaders' Summit to take place on May 18

    The World Urban Forum (WUF13) Leaders' Summit will take place on May 18, said Jamila Ismayilzada, Substantive Content Manager at the WUF13 Azerbaijan Operations Company, Report informs.

    She noted that organizing the WUF13 Leaders' Summit is Azerbaijan's initiative. According to her, more than 10 heads of state have already confirmed their participation in the event.

    "The WUF13 program will be quite extensive. As always, ministerial meetings are expected. Azerbaijan, as the host country of such a large-scale UN event after COP29, has put forward several initiatives. One of them is holding the first Leaders' Summit as part of WUF13. Heads of state have previously participated in WUF forums, but only a small number and only by invitation. However, a larger number of top officials are expected to attend the event in Baku. Their number is growing daily, and it will definitely exceed the numbers of previous WUFs," she said at an information session for journalists covering WUF13.

    WUF13 will be held in Baku from May 17-22.

    WUF13 çərçivəsində Liderlərin Sammiti mayın 18-də keçiriləcək
    Саммит лидеров в рамках WUF13 состоится 18 мая

