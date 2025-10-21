Malaysia's National Day celebrated in Baku with official reception

An official reception was held today in Baku on the occasion of Malaysia's National Day.

As Report informs, the event, organized by the Embassy of Malaysia in Azerbaijan, began with the performance of the National Anthems of both countries.

Among the guests at the reception were Malaysian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Ahmad Kamrizamil Mohd Riza, Minister of Science and Education of Azerbaijan Emin Amrullayev as the guest of honor, as well as representatives of the diplomatic corps accredited in Azerbaijan, MPs, and public-political figures.