Malaysia's National Day celebrated in Baku with official reception
Foreign policy
- 21 October, 2025
- 21:10
An official reception was held today in Baku on the occasion of Malaysia's National Day.
As Report informs, the event, organized by the Embassy of Malaysia in Azerbaijan, began with the performance of the National Anthems of both countries.
Among the guests at the reception were Malaysian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Ahmad Kamrizamil Mohd Riza, Minister of Science and Education of Azerbaijan Emin Amrullayev as the guest of honor, as well as representatives of the diplomatic corps accredited in Azerbaijan, MPs, and public-political figures.
Latest News
21:24
Ambassador: Malaysian universities accepting more and more Azerbaijani studentsForeign policy
21:20
Minister: Malaysia-Azerbaijan relations developing on upward trendForeign policy
21:16
Azerbaijan and Malaysia to sign MoU on higher educationEducation and science
21:13
Photo
Video
Azerbaijan defense minister meets with personnel participating in Unity-2025 exerciseMilitary
21:11
Photo
Participants of Azerbaijan NGOs Cooperation Forum addressed President Ilham AliyevDomestic policy
21:10
Photo
Malaysia's National Day celebrated in Baku with official receptionForeign policy
21:04
Ambassador: Estonian companies interested in Azerbaijan's marketForeign policy
20:38
Minister: Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan signed 16 documents at business forumBusiness
20:31