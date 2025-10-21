Ilham Aliyev UEFA Champions League
    Ilham Aliyev UEFA Champions League

    Malaysia's National Day celebrated in Baku with official reception

    Foreign policy
    • 21 October, 2025
    • 21:10
    Malaysia's National Day celebrated in Baku with official reception

    An official reception was held today in Baku on the occasion of Malaysia's National Day.

    As Report informs, the event, organized by the Embassy of Malaysia in Azerbaijan, began with the performance of the National Anthems of both countries.

    Among the guests at the reception were Malaysian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Ahmad Kamrizamil Mohd Riza, Minister of Science and Education of Azerbaijan Emin Amrullayev as the guest of honor, as well as representatives of the diplomatic corps accredited in Azerbaijan, MPs, and public-political figures.

    Malaysia Emin Amrullayev Ahmad Kamrizamil Mohd Riza
    Photo
    Bakıda Malayziyanın Milli Günü münasibətilə rəsmi qəbul keçirilir
    Photo
    В Баку дан официальный прием по случаю Национального дня Малайзии

    Latest News

    21:24

    Ambassador: Malaysian universities accepting more and more Azerbaijani students

    Foreign policy
    21:20

    Minister: Malaysia-Azerbaijan relations developing on upward trend

    Foreign policy
    21:16

    Azerbaijan and Malaysia to sign MoU on higher education

    Education and science
    21:13
    Photo
    Video

    Azerbaijan defense minister meets with personnel participating in Unity-2025 exercise

    Military
    21:11
    Photo

    Participants of Azerbaijan NGOs Cooperation Forum addressed President Ilham Aliyev

    Domestic policy
    21:10
    Photo

    Malaysia's National Day celebrated in Baku with official reception

    Foreign policy
    21:04

    Ambassador: Estonian companies interested in Azerbaijan's market

    Foreign policy
    20:38

    Minister: Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan signed 16 documents at business forum

    Business
    20:31

    Saudi Arabia's Mohammed bin Salman to visit White House in November

    Other countries
    All News Feed