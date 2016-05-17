Mahmud Mammadguliyev: We expect meeting of working group on Azerbaijan's accession to WTO will be held in summer

Baku. 16 May. REPORT.AZ/ "The negotiations on Azerbaijan's accession to the WTO are continuing, but the last meeting within the framework of negotiations was held in March 2015."

Report informs, it was stated by the Deputy Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan Mahmud Mammadguliyev.

The Deputy Minister noted that recently meeting with the director of the Department for the admission of new members held in Ashgabat within the framework of the International Forum on Trade.

According to him, the issue of creating a working group on Azerbaijan in the near future addressed at the meeting.

"We already have a number of the documents, including this new table to support agriculture," - Mammadguliyev said, noting that he expects that such a working group meeting to be held this summer.