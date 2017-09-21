Mahmud Mammadguliyev: Meeting of subcommittee on EU-Azerbaijan trade will be held

© Report

Baku. 21 September. REPORT.AZ/ Meeting of subcommittee for trade between the EU and Azerbaijan will be held in Brussels, September 27”.

Report informs, Deputy Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan Mahmud Mammadguliyev told reporters.

According to him, meeting of subcommittee for the issues of security and human rights is set for the second half of October: “Due to the preparations for the Eastern Partnership summit, date of subcommittee meeting for energy has not been determined yet. I don’t suppose that the meeting will take place before the summit. For the time being, meetings of subcommittees are being held in Brussels, so we expect their suggestions. We express our views on these suggestions.”