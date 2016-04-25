Leyla Aliyeva: 'Modern world faces big challenges'

Baku. 25 April. REPORT.AZ/ In the Baku Youth Forum within the United Nations (UN) Alliance of Civilizations VII Global Forum entitled 'Living Together in Inclusive Societies: A Challenge and A Goal', Vice President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva stressed the importance of establishing a green security area.

Report informs, L.Aliyeva said that young people play an important role in the protection of the planet: 'More than 5 million trees have been planted during 5 years in Azerbaijan. As well as we have prevented cutting of trees. We try to involve various levels of the society into this work. In this regard, we have tried to establish relations with a number of international organizations. Also we have carried out important work related to animal protection. We should protect endangered animals'.

Vice President of the foundation said that modern world faces big challenges: 'You know, an elephant is killed every 15 minutes. Every hour thousands of sharks are destroyed. We should protect endangered animals and pay attention to them. I would like everyone to love and protect nature'.