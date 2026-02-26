Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Khojaly genocide
    Legislative initiative on Khojaly genocide introduced in UK parliament

    Foreign policy
    26 February, 2026
    • 09:17
    Legislative initiative on Khojaly genocide introduced in UK parliament

    A member of the House of Commons of the Parliament of the United Kingdom, Bob Blackman, has introduced a legislative initiative related to the Khojaly genocide.

    The Azerbaijani Embassy in the United Kingdom told Report that the relevant document has been published on the official website of the UK Parliament.

    The document recalls the atrocities committed in Khojaly in 1992 by the armed forces of Armenia with the support of Russia's 366th Motor Rifle Regiment. It emphasizes that 613 Azerbaijani civilians were brutally killed, including 106 women, 63 children and 70 elderly people. The Khojaly tragedy is described as a grave crime committed against the civilian population of Azerbaijan.

    The legislative initiative also welcomes steps taken toward normalization and the establishment of sustainable peace between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

    Britaniya parlamentində Xocalı soyqırımı ilə bağlı qanunvericilik təşəbbüsü irəli sürülüb
    В британском парламенте выдвинута законодательная инициатива о Ходжалинском геноциде

