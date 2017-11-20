Lavrov: Azerbaijan and Russia are strategic partners

© Report/ Firi Salim

Baku. 20 November. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan and Russia are strategic partners.

Report informs, Russian FM Sergey Lavrov said at the ADA University in Baku.

S. Lavrov noted that active cooperation has been established between the countries, which can also be observed by the figures of trade turnover.

"There is mutual understanding between us, which is facilitated by a trust-based dialogue between Putin and Aliyev", the Russian Foreign Minister said.

Speaking about international challenges, S. Lavrov especially noted the long-standing conflicts, as well as increasing international terrorism.

"We can deal with terrorism only together", he added.