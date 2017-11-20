 Top
    Close photo mode

    Lavrov: Azerbaijan and Russia are strategic partners

    Russian FM: Mutual understanding exists between us, facilitated by a trust-based dialogue between Putin and Aliyev© Report/ Firi Salim

    Baku. 20 November. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan and Russia are strategic partners.

    Report informs, Russian FM Sergey Lavrov said at the ADA University in Baku.

    S. Lavrov noted that active cooperation has been established between the countries, which can also be observed by the figures of trade turnover.

    "There is mutual understanding between us, which is facilitated by a trust-based dialogue between Putin and Aliyev", the Russian Foreign Minister said.

    Speaking about international challenges, S. Lavrov especially noted the long-standing conflicts, as well as increasing international terrorism.

    "We can deal with terrorism only together", he added. 

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi