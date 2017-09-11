Lapshin attempted suicide in jail and hospitalized

Baku. 11 September. REPORT.AZ/ "President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed an order on pardoning Alexander Lapshin. According to the order, Lapshin is released from the rest of his sentence in Azerbaijan and will soon be extradited to Israel".

Report informs, Presidential Aide for Public and Political Affairs, Ali Hasanov told AZERTAC.

Ali Hasanov said that release of Lapshin in Azerbaijan and handing over to the Government of Israel had long been discussed between the relevant authorities of the two states: "It was agreed that after the Presidential pardon order, the Government of Azerbaijan would hand over Lapshin to the Israeli side and Lapshin fulfils futher obligation in accordance with the laws of the Israeli government. But, unfortunately, the Israeli officials have prolonged the procedure for his extradition. As a result, yesterday there was an unpleasant incident. Lapshin attempted suicide in a jail, but he was prevented with agility of prison guards. Urgent medical assistance provided and currently, he continues treatment under physician control".

Ali Hasanov noted that after the Presidential pardon order, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan and Israeli embassy are involved in extradition of Lapshin. Probably, this process will soon be completed.

According to the information obtained by Report News Agency, currently A.Lapshin is being treated at one of Baku clinics.