    Kyrgyz Embassy in Azerbaijan opens a book of condolences

    Kyrgyzstan’s state flag at half-mast

    Baku. 29 August. REPORT.AZ/ The Kyrgyz Embassy in Azerbaijan opened a book of condolences in connection with a fire in Moscow, which killed 17 Kyrgyz workers.

    Report was told by the Kyrgyz Ambassador to Azerbaijan Aydzhigit Buranov.

    According to him, the book of condolences will be opened at the embassy today, from 11 to 13:00 and from 15:00 to 17:00 pm and tomorrow from 10 to 13:00.

    In addition, the embassy lowered half-mast the national flag of Kyrgyzstan.

