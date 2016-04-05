Kremlin spokesman comments on deportation of LifeNews crew from Azerbaijan

Baku. 5 April. REPORT.AZ/ Spokesman for the Russian President, Dmitry Peskov has commented on the deportation of LifeNews team from Azerbaijan, Report informs citing the Russian TASS.

D.Peskov noted that "editorial policy, of course, could not and should not be the cause of some action". At the same time, Kremlin offical stressed 'the importance of respect to legislation by the reporters'.

Earlier, Russian TV journalists LifeNews expelled from Azerbaijan, as they were in the country without accreditation, and according to the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry, "they were brought wrong information about the situation around Nagorno-Karabakh to the world community."