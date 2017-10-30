Kremlin: Russian, Azerbaijani and Iranian leaders to meet on November 1

Baku. 30 October. REPORT.AZ/ Presidents of Russia, Azerbaijan and Iran - Vladimir Putin, Ilham Aliyev and Hassan Rouhani will meet on November 1.

Report informs citing the Interfax, press secretary of the Russian President Dmitry Peskov said.

Earlier, Russian Presidential Aide Yuri Ushakov said that President Vladimir Putin plans to visit Iran. The purpose of the visit is to participate in the trilateral meeting of the presidents of Azerbaijan, Russia and Iran, which will be held in Tehran.