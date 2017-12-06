Khalafov: Draft Convention on Caspian Sea legal status defines basic principles of cooperation

© Report/ Orkhan Azim

Baku. 6 December. REPORT.AZ/ "The draft Convention on the legal status of the Caspian Sea is a framework, that defines the principles of cooperation between the Caspian countries, as well as their legal rights.This convention respects the equal treatment of all countries, as well as principles of cooperation between them”.

Report informs, Deputy Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan Khalaf Khalafov told reporters, commenting on results of the 7th meeting of foreign ministers of the Caspian Sea littoral states in Moscow, December 5.

Notably, following the meeting, foreign ministers succeeded in actually completing preparation of text of the Convention on Legal Status of the Caspian Sea, over which work was conducted for almost 20 years.

"Lavrov's statement notes that the negotiations were successfully concluded and the Convention was agreed upon. At the next stage, it will be carried out by internal procedures, including technical ones, after which at the next summit the document can be submitted for signing by the heads of state”, Khalafov said.

He noted that until yesterday's meeting, 49 rounds of negotiations were held on coordination of the Convention on Legal Status of the Caspian Sea.

“The draft convention is a framework, defines the principles of cooperation, and also defines their legal rights. First of all, it should be noted that the aim of the Azerbaijani delegation was to observe strategic interests, oil strategy, principles of good-neighborliness”, he added.