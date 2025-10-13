Ilham Aliyev 2026 FIFA World Cup International Association of Judges Middle East Peace Summit
    Key Araz Corridor bridge to be completed by end of 2025

    Foreign policy
    • 13 October, 2025
    • 10:56
    Key Araz Corridor bridge to be completed by end of 2025

    The construction of a key bridge over the Araz River, a vital component of the Araz Corridor, is expected to be completed by the end of this year, Azerbaijani Deputy Prime Minister Shahin Mustafayev announced during the Azerbaijan-Russia-Iran trilateral government meeting in Baku, Report informs.

    The bridge, named Aghband-Kelaleh, is being built based on an intergovernmental memorandum of understanding signed between Azerbaijan and Iran in March 2022. Mustafayev stated that the new road bridge will become an essential part of the region's strategic transport infrastructure.

    He added that while the bridge itself is set to be finished by the end of 2025, the accompanying customs and border infrastructure is expected to be completed in the first quarter of 2026.

    The deputy prime minister also highlighted that the construction of the Horadiz-Aghband road and railway lines is scheduled for completion next year.

    "This vital transport infrastructure will form a new branch of both the East-West and North-South international corridors, while also serving as a new route connecting the Persian Gulf to the Black Sea," Mustafayev noted.

    Araz çayı üzərində yeni körpünün tikintisi bu ilin sonuna kimi yekunlaşacaq
    Строительство нового моста через реку Араз завершится к концу года

