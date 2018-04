Baku. 11 February. REPORT.AZ / Kazakhstan Embassy in Azerbaijan has moved to a new address.

Report was told in the embassy, the new building of the diplomatic mission of Kazakhstan will be placed at street Najafgulu Rafiev 10, Baku.

Earlier, the embassy was located at Hasan Aliyev Street, passage 15, apt 8.

The ceremony of raising the flag of Kazakhstan will be held in new building of the embassy on Friday.