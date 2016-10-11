 Top
    Close photo mode

    Joint declaration will be signed during visit of Pakistani Prime Minister to Azerbaijan

    Program of visit to Baku announced

    Baku. 11 October. REPORT.AZ/ Program of visit of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif to Baku announced. 

    Report informs referring to the Pakistani media, N. Sharif will arrive in Baku on October 13. 

    During the three-day visit Pakistani Prime Minister will hold talks with President Ilham Aliyev and Prime Minister Artur Tahir Rasizade to enhance bilateral cooperation in diverse fields with focus on trade and investment.

    The two sides will also exchange views on regional and international issues of mutual interest. A Joint Declaration is expected to be signed during the visit.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi