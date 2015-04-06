Johannes Hahn to discuss European Neighbourhood Policy in Baku

Baku. 6 April. REPORT.AZ/ Commissioner for European Neighbourhood Policy and Enlargement Negotiations Johannes Hahn will travel to Azerbaijan on 7-9 April.
Report informs referring to the information given by the EU Azerbaijan Representative, the main focus of the visit will be discussions around on-going consultations on the European Neighbourhood Policy Review, the upcoming Eastern Partnership Riga Summit and EU-Azerbaijan bilateral relations.
It will be the first visit of Mr. Hahn to Azerbaijan since his appointment as Commissioner for European Neighbourhood Policy and Enlargement in 2014.
Şamil Əlibəyli
