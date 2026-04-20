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    Azerbaijan, Laos mull expanding bilateral co-op - UPDATED

    Foreign policy
    • 20 April, 2026
    • 17:48
    Azerbaijan, Laos mull expanding bilateral co-op - UPDATED

    The foreign ministers of Azerbaijan and Laos have discussed the current state and future development of cooperation across political, economic, humanitarian, transport, logistics, and other sectors, Report informs.

    According to Azerbaijan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the importance of the Middle Corridor was highlighted during the meeting.

    Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and his Lao counterpart Thongsavanh Phomvihane noted with satisfaction the first round of political consultations between the two countries, as well as the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations.

    The ministers also exchanged views on the situation in the Middle East and discussed cooperation within international organizations, including the Non-Aligned Movement and ASEAN.

    The Lao minister emphasized the importance of cooperation in education, recalling the activities of the Azerbaijan–Laos Friendship Association, which includes Lao citizens who studied in Baku.

    Azerbaijani Minister of Foreign Affairs Jeyhun Bayramov met with Thongsavanh Phomvihane, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Lao People's Democratic Republic, on the sidelines of the 82nd session of the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (UNESCAP), Report informs.

    "We discussed prospects for strengthening bilateral cooperation, enhancing political dialogue, and expanding collaboration within multilateral platforms. Reaffirmed mutual commitment to further developing ties between the two countries and exploring new areas of partnership," the Azerbaijan MFA said on X.

    Azerbaijan, Laos mull expanding bilateral co-op - UPDATED
    Azerbaijan, Laos mull expanding bilateral co-op - UPDATED
    Azerbaijan, Laos mull expanding bilateral co-op - UPDATED

    Jeyhun Bayramov UNESCAP Azerbaijan Lao People's Democratic Republic
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    Azərbaycan və Laos arasında əməkdaşlıq perspektivi müzakirə edilib - YENİLƏNİB
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    Байрамов обсудил с лаосским коллегой вопросы двустороннего сотрудничества - ОБНОВЛЕНО

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