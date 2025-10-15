Jeyhun Bayramov meets with new TURKPA secretary general

Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov received the new Secretary General of the Parliamentary Assembly of Turkic States (TURKPA), Ramil Hasan, on October 15, Report informs, citing the Foreign Affairs Ministry of Azerbaijan.

Jeyhun Bayramov congratulated Ramil Hasan on his appointment as the Secretary General of such a prestigious organization and wished him success in his activities.

During the meeting, an exchange of views was held on cooperation within TURKPA, current and future activities of the assembly, and prospects for expanding inter-parliamentary cooperation among member countries.

The minister highlighted that TURKPA is an important platform for the development of existing brotherhood and friendship ties among Turkic states at the inter-parliamentary level, emphasizing the importance of parliamentary diplomacy in expanding cooperation between states in political, economic, social, cultural, humanitarian, and other fields.

It was noted that increasing contacts between Turkic states at various levels gives impetus to mutually beneficial cooperation within regional and international organizations. The importance of TURKPA's cooperation with other organizations responsible for inter-parliamentary cooperation was emphasized.

During the meeting, other issues of mutual interest were also discussed.