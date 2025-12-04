Bayramov, Fidan mull prospects for implementing regional initiatives - UPDATED

On December 3, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov met with his Turkish counterpart, Hakan Fidan, on the sidelines of the 32nd OSCE Ministerial Council, Report informs referring to the Foreign Ministry.

The meeting was focused on the development of strong friendly, fraternal, and strategic allied relations between Azerbaijan and Türkiye in all areas.

They also discussed the current security situation in the region and measures taken to maintain peace and stability.

In this context, the importance of continuing high-level political dialogue between the two countries was emphasized.

The parties discussed prospects for implementing projects in the fields of economics and trade, energy, and transport and communications.

The ministers noted the importance of continuing close cooperation within international organizations, emphasizing that mutual support between Azerbaijan and Türkiye makes a positive contribution to regional cooperation.

The foreign ministers also exchanged views on other bilateral and regional issues.

