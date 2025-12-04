Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package UEFA Champions League Organization of Turkic States
    Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package UEFA Champions League Organization of Turkic States

    Bayramov, Fidan mull prospects for implementing regional initiatives - UPDATED

    Foreign policy
    • 04 December, 2025
    • 09:47
    Bayramov, Fidan mull prospects for implementing regional initiatives - UPDATED

    On December 3, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov met with his Turkish counterpart, Hakan Fidan, on the sidelines of the 32nd OSCE Ministerial Council, Report informs referring to the Foreign Ministry.

    The meeting was focused on the development of strong friendly, fraternal, and strategic allied relations between Azerbaijan and Türkiye in all areas.

    They also discussed the current security situation in the region and measures taken to maintain peace and stability.

    In this context, the importance of continuing high-level political dialogue between the two countries was emphasized.

    The parties discussed prospects for implementing projects in the fields of economics and trade, energy, and transport and communications.

    The ministers noted the importance of continuing close cooperation within international organizations, emphasizing that mutual support between Azerbaijan and Türkiye makes a positive contribution to regional cooperation.

    The foreign ministers also exchanged views on other bilateral and regional issues.

    Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov has met with his Turkish counterpart, Hakan Fidan, during his visit to Austria, Report informs referring to the Haber Global.

    Bilateral relations, regional developments, and the development of cooperation between the two countries were discussed during the meeting.

    Jeyhun Bayramov is on a working visit to Vienna to participate in the 32nd Ministerial Council meeting of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE), which will take place on December 4-5.

    Jeyhun Bayramov Hakan Fidan OSCE Azerbaijan Turkiye
    Photo
    Ceyhun Bayramov və Hakan Fidan regional təşəbbüslərin reallaşma perspektivlərini nəzərdən keçiriblər - YENİLƏNİB
    Photo
    Байрамов и Фидан обсудили перспективы реализации региональных инициатив - ОБНОВЛЕНО

    Latest News

    10:06

    Macron proposes moratorium on attacks on Ukraine's power grid for winter

    Other countries
    10:04

    Azeri Light crude edges higher on global market

    Energy
    09:55

    NATO to continue support for Ukraine, Rutte says

    Other countries
    09:47
    Photo

    Bayramov, Fidan mull prospects for implementing regional initiatives - UPDATED

    Foreign policy
    09:40

    Baku Metro carries over 20 million passengers in November

    Infrastructure
    09:32

    CBA currency exchange rates (04.12.2025)

    Finance
    09:26

    Four people killed in deadly road accident in Türkiye

    Region
    09:20

    Trump only person who can break Russia-Ukraine deadlock, says NATO leader

    Other countries
    09:12

    Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (04.12.2025)

    Finance
    All News Feed