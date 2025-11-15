Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package 2025 Islamic Solidarity Games COP30
    Jamila Shermukhamedova: No one can break friendship between Uzbekistan, Azerbaijan

    Foreign policy
    • 15 November, 2025
    • 15:25
    Jamila Shermukhamedova: No one can break friendship between Uzbekistan, Azerbaijan

    Jamila Shermukhamedova, a member of the Uzbek parliament and an expert at the American Spiritual and Education Center, has praised the developing relations between Tashkent and Baku, emphasizing their historical and cultural significance, Report informs.

    "Today, our wise and pragmatic leaders-both Ilham Aliyev and Shavkat Mirziyoyev-have united everything into one strategic point. A bridge of friendship, a bridge of economic development," she told journalists.

    According to her, the two countries' relations extend beyond politics and economics.

    "Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan are my home. I do not separate them," Shermukhamedova stated, emphasizing the deep connection between their peoples: "Our blood, our friendship, our relationship - no one can break them."

    The deputy noted that such interethnic and intercultural ties create "mutual culture, mutual benefit, and cordial relations" that serve as an example for the entire world and lay the foundation for the region's stable development.

    According to her, the presidents of the two countries "have opened the way for the entire world, showing what kind of people we should be."

    She believes that the peoples of the two countries should support each other in every possible way.

    Cəmilə Şermuxamedova: Heç kəs Özbəkistan-Azərbaycan dostluğunu poza bilməz
    Жамиля Шермухамедова: Никто не сможет сломать дружбу Узбекистана и Азербайджана

