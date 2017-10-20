Jacques-Yves Henckes: Revitalization of relations between Luxembourg and Azerbaijan is priority question

Baku. 20 October. REPORT.AZ/ The delegation visiting Baku led by the official of People's Party of Grand Duchy of Luxembourg, Head of Luxembourg - Azerbaijan friendship group, former deputy Jacques-Yves Henckes and President of the Congress of European Azerbaijanis Sahil Gasimov have met with Ali Hasanov, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan for Public and Political Issues, Head of department of public and political issues of the Presidential Administration.

Elmira Akhundova, Member of Azerbaijani Parliament (Milli Majlis), Head of the Working group on Azerbaijan-Luxembourg Inter-parliamentary ties, who attended the meeting, has told Report that A. Hasanov talked about the importance of relations between Azerbaijan and Luxembourg.

According to lawmaker, A. Hasanov stressed that Luxembourg is an important country for Azerbaijan and the state is keen in the development of relations: “Ali Hasanov expressed his gratitude to the guest for efforts made for development of bilateral relations and acclaimed the activation of bilateral meetings. J. Henckes said that there are two priority questions for him: Revitalization of relations between Luxembourg and Azerbaijan in terms of policy and economy and intensification of inter-parliamentary visits. In this regard, he reminded the visit of Azerbaijan-Luxembourg inter-parliamentary friendship group members made this January and informed about the delegation headed by Mars Di Bartolomeo, chairman of Chamber of Deputies of Grand Duchy of Luxembourg to visit Azerbaijan. The guest also touched on the dirty campaign led by some people in Europe against Azerbaijan. He spoke of importance to agitate truth about Azerbaijan in Europe and expressed readiness to provide support in this respect. J. Henckes spoke about the power of Azerbaijani diaspora in Europe and its director Sahil Gasimov.”

E. Akhundova added that afterwards the delegation had a working meeting at dinner with members of Azerbaijan-Luxembourg Inter-parliamentary friendship group.