J.D. Vance: Aliyev, Pashinyan, Trump made peace in the South Caucasus possible

Leaders of Azerbaijan, Armenia and the United States - Ilham Aliyev, Nikol Pashinyan and Donald Trump - made peace in the South Caucasus possible, US Vice President J.D. Vance said this while delivering a joint statement with President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev in Baku.

He said, "In fact, three people created a historic peace - the President of Azerbaijan, the Prime Minister of Armenia, and of course the President of the United States. Together they created peace where there was once war. This is an outstanding testimony to the leadership of both the US President and President Aliyev."

Vance added that Trump laid the foundation of foreign policy on the principle: why fight each other when you can trade, build partnerships and cooperate?

He also said, "I am convinced that the partnership between the United States and Azerbaijan will lead to greater peace and prosperity in the region, open access to new markets for American workers, and help create a safer and more prosperous world where countries cooperate rather than fight."