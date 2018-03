Baku. 26 August. REPORT.AZ/ Italian Embassy in Azerbaijan will open a Book of Condolences to honor the victims of the earthquake.

Report was informed in Embassy, the book will be open on August 30 from 11.00 to 13.00 and on August 31 from 10.00 to 13.00.

Notably, as a result of the earthquake occurred on August 24 in Italy, more than 270 people killed, many cities severely damaged.