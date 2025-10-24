Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory SOCGOV 2025
    Foreign policy
    • 24 October, 2025
    • 14:55
    Istanbul Arbitration Centre to involve Azerbaijani arbitrators in its work

    The Istanbul Arbitration Center will continue to support the Baku Arbitration Centre, Ziya Akinci, Head of the Istanbul Arbitration Center, said, Report informs.

    Speaking at the international event dedicated to the inauguration of the Baku Arbitration Centre, Akinci stressed that Azerbaijani arbitrators will be involved in their work in Istanbul as part of experience-sharing efforts:

    "We propose signing a memorandum of cooperation with the Baku Arbitration Centre. The Istanbul Arbitration Centre has been operating for 10 years and resolves at least 250 disputes annually. Above all, an arbitration institution must maintain its independence-and we will safeguard ours."

