Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Novruz holiday Ramadan holiday
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Novruz holiday Ramadan holiday

    Israeli Embassy congratulates people of Azerbaijan on Eid al-Fitr

    Foreign policy
    • 20 March, 2026
    • 11:46
    Israeli Embassy congratulates people of Azerbaijan on Eid al-Fitr

    The Israeli Embassy in Baku congratulated the people of Azerbaijan on the occasion of Eid al-Fitr, Report informs.

    "On behalf of the Israeli Embassy, we warmly congratulate the people of Azerbaijan on the occasion of Eid al-Fitr and extend our best wishes.

    May this holy day bring peace, prosperity, and unity, while further promoting mercy, generosity, and mutual understanding among people. We hope that the spiritual values of Eid al-Fitr will contribute to strengthening the bonds of friendship and cooperation between our peoples.

    We convey our highest respect and wish you a blessed and peaceful Eid al-Fitr," reads the congratulatory post on the embassy's page on X.

    Israeli Embassy in Azerbaijan Eid al-Fitr Ramadan holiday
    İsrail Səfirliyi Azərbaycan xalqını Ramazan bayramı münasibətilə təbrik edib
    Посольство Израиля поздравило Азербайджан с праздником Рамазан

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