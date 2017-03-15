Israeli Ambassador attends Ilakhir cershenbe celebration in Shabran

Baku. 15 March. REPORT.AZ/ Israeli Ambassador to Baku Dan Stav visited Khizi region as part of his visit to the northern regions of Azerbaijan.

Report informs citing the Israeli embassy in Azerbaijan, diplomat met with the head of the executive power of the Khizi region Khazar Aslanov, who spoke about projects in the field of agriculture and tourism. Ambassador visited Yashma Wind Energy Park and poultry farm.

In addition, the Israeli ambassador visited Shabran region and met with the head of the region's executive power Novruz Novruzov. During the visit to Shabran, both sides emphasized potential of investments by Israeli private sector in Shabran Agro-parks. Ambassador also visited greenhouse of the Shabran Agro LLC and Shabran warehouse. Upon invitation of Mr. Novruzov he attended the cheerful and colorful Ilaxir chershenbe celebration.