    Ismail Alper Coşkun: 'Turkey will be fully cleared of these saboteur groups'

    'Turkey will be strengthened by these events'

    Baku. 21 July.REPORT.AZ/ 'July 15 events don't refer to Turkish Armed Forces, these acts have been carried out by a saboteur group within the armed forces'.

    Report informs, Turkish Ambassador to Azerbaijan Ismail Alper Coşkun said at a press conference.

    The ambassador noted that Turkey will be completely cleared of these saboteur groups.

    The diplomat said that Turkey suffered 246 martyrs in July 15 events, over 1500 people injured: '60 000 people have been dismissed in this regard. Investigation is underway at present. All works are being carried out in the context of law'.

    A.Coşkun noted that Turkey has announced the state of emergency yesterday evening: 'Turkey will be strengthened by these events.'

