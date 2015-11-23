ISESCO Director General: We should demonstrate our tough position to organizations under guise of Islam

Baku. 23 November. REPORT.AZ/ 'I highly appreciate Azerbaijan-ISESCO cooperation, because this state was able to send messages to the world. This is good example for cooperation. This positive cooperation will establish conditions for strengthening relations with member states.

Report informs, ISESCO Director General, Abdulaziz bun Othman al-Tuveyjri said Monday.

'Organization tries to justify its responsibilities', he said: 'We should provide access to a diversified science. We are to cooperate with Islamic countries and join our efforts in this direction. Then we will demonstrate our diligence'.

'We should provide support to the places of armed conflicts and loss of a large number of people as well as to Muslim communities deprived of scientific, cultural and educational opportunities and achieve their restoration', ISESCO Director General added.

'We are determined to combat terrorism and violence', he stated.