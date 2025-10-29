Iranian official: Ardabil ready to host hydrotourism conference in 2026

Iran"s Ardabil Province is ready to host an international conference on hydrotourism in 2026, Jalil Jabbari, head of the Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Handicrafts Department of Ardabil Province, said at the first meeting of the Silk Road Working Group of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) member states in Shaki.

According to Report, he noted that the historic Silk Road could become one of the most attractive tourist routes in the world and a symbol of intercivilizational exchange.

According to him, joint branding and cooperation in advertising, marketing, and content production would enable ECO member states to expand their tourist audience and reduce costs.

Jabbari added that ECO plans to establish a cooperation network in the field of hydrotherapy.

"Ardabil Province is ready to host the Hydrotourism Conference in the first half of 2026 with the aim of creating a special working group and conducting research. Among the proposals are the promotion of handicrafts, the development of a ‘Silk Road" tourism brand, and the preparation of comprehensive tour packages," he said.