Iranian Ambassador congratulates Azerbaijani people on the occasion of Novruz

Baku. 17 March. REPORT.AZ/ Iranian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Mohsen Pak Aayeen has congratulated Azerbaijani people on the occasion of Novruz holiday.

'Nowruz is the common cultural heritage of Iran and Azerbaijan nations and a time for friends, family, and communities to join together around shared values and aspirations. Nowruz has been celebrated for millennia by peoples of this region and represents rich customs, rituals and festivities in harmony with nature. So this is a day that brings together peoples with common cultures, religions, and civilization around a message of peace, friendship and brotherhood', Iranian diplomat stated.

'On these days, I would like to congratulate to the people and government of republic of Azerbaijan and pray for the successes, good wishes and prosperity of them and hope this year will be the year of consolidation of brotherly ties between Islamic republic of Iran and republic of Azerbaijan', he added.