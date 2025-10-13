Ilham Aliyev 2026 FIFA World Cup International Association of Judges Middle East Peace Summit
    Foreign policy
    • 13 October, 2025
    • 13:18
    Iran proposes full digitalization of freight paperwork on North-South corridor

    Iran has proposed fully digitalizing the freight documentation process for cargo transported via the North-South International Transport Corridor, Report informs via AZERTAC.

    Speaking at the trilateral meeting between the governments of Azerbaijan, Russia, and Iran in Baku, Iran's Minister of Roads and Urban Development, Farzaneh Sadegh, emphasized the importance of harmonizing transportation infrastructure among the three countries.

    "The existence of an integrated transport system between states forms the basis of economic integration. Therefore, we must align our infrastructure and take concrete steps to implement that alignment. This will ensure stable, delay-free, and secure cargo delivery," she stated.

    Sadegh highlighted that the corridor holds strategic importance for all three countries and noted that by 2030, it is expected to handle up to 15 million tons of cargo.

    "To achieve this, we must first ensure seamless cargo movement in all three countries. I believe full digitalization of the documentation process would increase efficiency and eliminate delays," she said.

    She also provided updates on infrastructure projects supporting the corridor. The Rasht-Astara railway, a key segment of the corridor, is being built jointly with Russia. Land has been acquired, and groundwork has already begun. Additionally, the construction of the 107-kilometer Julfa-Kelaleh highway-linking Iran with Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan region-is underway, with a high capacity for freight movement.

    Sadegh affirmed Iran's readiness to cooperate with other countries to expand the corridor:

    "The North-South corridor is a unique, internationally significant project. It benefits not only Iran, Azerbaijan, and Russia but also contributes to the economic growth and social welfare of other regional countries," she added.

    Fərzanə Sadiq: Azərbaycan, İran və Rusiyada yüklərin fasiləsiz ötürülməsinə nail olmaq lazımdır
    Фарзане Садег: Цифровизация ускорит транзит грузов по маршруту "Север–Юг"

