International сonference on judicial system underway in Baku
Foreign policy
- 14 October, 2025
- 09:32
An international conference titled "The Relationship Between the Judiciary and the Other Two Branches of Government" is being held in Baku as part of the 67th General Assembly of the International Association of Judges, dedicated to the "Year of the Constitution and Sovereignty."
According to Report, the event is organized within the framework of cooperation between the International Association of Judges and the Union of Judges of Azerbaijan.
Participants include Ramiz Rzayev, Chairman of the Union of Judges of Azerbaijan; Inam Karimov, Chairman of the Supreme Court of Azerbaijan; Latif Huseynov, Judge of the European Court of Human Rights; and other officials.
