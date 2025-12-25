Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process AZAL plane crash anniversary
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process AZAL plane crash anniversary

    Azerbaijan detains suspects in international crypto fraud case

    Incident
    • 25 December, 2025
    • 17:47
    Azerbaijan detains suspects in international crypto fraud case

    Main Department for Combating Cybercrime under Azerbaijan's Ministry of Internal Affairs has conducted another operation as part of international legal assistance and cooperation with foreign law enforcement agencies, the ministry told Report.

    Cyber police obtained operational information about Azerbaijani citizens who organized a fraud scheme disguised as online cryptocurrency trading, causing particularly large financial losses to foreign nationals.

    As a result of operative measures, Malik Huseynov and Mahmud Askarli were detained. Both suspects had previously been convicted of similar crimes in Türkiye and Russia.

    The investigation revealed details of the criminal scheme. Huseynov and Askarli rented office space in a shopping center in a foreign country. Huseynov then approached a currency exchange office in the same building, proposing to exchange $600,000 in counterfeit banknotes for an equivalent amount of USDT cryptocurrency. After receiving confirmation that cryptocurrency worth more than 1 million manats ($588,235) had been credited to his account, he left the country.

    A criminal case has been opened in connection with the incident. By court decision, both suspects have been placed in pretrial detention. Investigative actions are currently underway.

    Main Department for Combating Cybercrime fraud scheme cryptocurrency trading
    Kiberpolis 1 milyon manatlıq kriptovalyutanı qanunsuz yolla ələ keçirən şəxsləri saxlayıb
    Киберполиция Азербайджана пресекла мошенничество с криптовалютой на сумму более 1 млн манатов

    Latest News

    19:00

    President Ilham Aliyev ratifies 'State Program on Improvement of Official Statistics in the Republic of Azerbaijan for 2026–2030'

    Domestic policy
    18:56

    Nearly half a billion passengers transported by public transport in Azerbaijan this year

    Infrastructure
    18:35
    Video

    Graduate of Italian Naval Academy presented with Navy Dirk on behalf of Azerbaijan Navy Commander

    Military
    18:33

    Papoyan: Armenia proposes establishing overland cargo transportation at border with Azerbaijan

    Region
    18:23

    Kazakhstan's Transport Ministry on final timeline for completion of AZAL plane crash investigation

    Incident
    18:12

    Azerbaijani NGOs send Open Letter to US President Donald Trump

    Foreign policy
    18:03

    New building for Karabakh University's Faculty of Engineering to be completed shortly

    Education and science
    17:55

    Kazakhstan awaits completion of CMC cassette analysis in AZAL plane crash investigation

    Region
    17:51

    Kazakhstan publishes interim report on AZAL plane crash investigation

    Region
    All News Feed