Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory SOCGOV 2025
    Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory SOCGOV 2025

    International event marks opening of Arbitration Center in Baku

    Foreign policy
    • 24 October, 2025
    • 11:29
    International event marks opening of Arbitration Center in Baku

    Baku is hosting an international event dedicated to the opening of the Arbitration Center, bringing together more than 600 participants, including over 70 leading experts, lawyers, and government officials, Report informs.

    Speakers at the ceremony include Chief Justice of the Supreme Court Inam Karimov, Minister of Justice Farid Ahmadov, former President of the European Council and ex-Prime Minister of Belgium Charles Michel, along with other foreign guests.

    The event aims to promote knowledge exchange among arbitration professionals worldwide, strengthen cooperation between public and private sector lawyers, and provide a dynamic platform for discussions on the development of the arbitration sector in Azerbaijan.

    Arbitration Center Inam Karimov Charles Michel Farid Ahmadov
    Photo
    Bakı Arbitraj Mərkəzinin açılışına həsr olunmuş beynəlxalq tədbir keçirilir
    Photo
    В Баку проходит мероприятие, посвященное открытию Арбитражного центра

    Latest News

    12:00

    Minister: Azerbaijan ready to support co-op between courts, arbitration centers

    Foreign policy
    11:47

    Chairman: Justice isn't concentrated in single place in democratic society

    Domestic policy
    11:43

    Azerbaijan mulls expanding co-op with OTS in transport, technology

    Business
    11:36

    Plenary meeting of Azerbaijani Milli Majlis kicks off

    Milli Majlis
    11:33

    Trump denies reports he sent B-1 bombers near Venezuela

    Other countries
    11:29
    Photo

    International event marks opening of Arbitration Center in Baku

    Foreign policy
    11:23

    Charles Michel: Arbitration must remain apolitical and fair

    Foreign policy
    11:18
    Photo

    Azerbaijan participates in GFTN Tbilisi Finance Summit

    Finance
    11:12
    Video

    Euronews: Azerbaijan pursuing own active urbanization policy

    Foreign policy
    All News Feed