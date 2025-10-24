International event marks opening of Arbitration Center in Baku
Foreign policy
- 24 October, 2025
- 11:29
Baku is hosting an international event dedicated to the opening of the Arbitration Center, bringing together more than 600 participants, including over 70 leading experts, lawyers, and government officials, Report informs.
Speakers at the ceremony include Chief Justice of the Supreme Court Inam Karimov, Minister of Justice Farid Ahmadov, former President of the European Council and ex-Prime Minister of Belgium Charles Michel, along with other foreign guests.
The event aims to promote knowledge exchange among arbitration professionals worldwide, strengthen cooperation between public and private sector lawyers, and provide a dynamic platform for discussions on the development of the arbitration sector in Azerbaijan.
