International conference on the Question of Jerusalem in Baku adopts a communiqué

Baku. 21 July. REPORT.AZ/ Following the results of the international conference on the 50th anniversary of the occupation of East Jerusalem, a communique was adopted in connection with the Israeli ban on visiting Al-Aqsa Mosque on the Temple Mount.

Report informs, the communiqué adopted on behalf of the UN Committee on the Exercise of the Inalienable Rights of the Palestinian People, expresses serious concern about this decision.

It was noted that these measures violate the historical status quo and international law.

"We call on the international community to immediately confirm the historical status quo and force Israel, the occupant party, to stop its measures, including the installation of metal detectors, and adhere to international obligations," document says.

The conference participants confirm the international condemnation of the steps aimed at changing the demographic composition of the Palestinian territories occupied since 1967, including East Jerusalem. It was also stressed that only the cessation of the Israeli occupation will open the way for a just and lasting peace.