    Interior ministers of Azerbaijan and Georgia sign cooperation agreement

    Foreign policy
    • 21 November, 2025
    • 13:02
    Interior ministers of Azerbaijan and Georgia sign cooperation agreement

    Azerbaijan"s Minister of Internal Affairs, Colonel-General Vilayat Eyvazov, has paid a visit to Georgia.

    The Ministry of Internal Affairs told Report that Vilayat Eyvazov met in Tbilisi with Georgia"s Minister of Internal Affairs Gela Geladze.

    During the meeting, the sides discussed bilateral relations between the interior ministries of the two countries as well as security issues.

    As part of the visit, an agreement was signed on mutual information exchange, cooperation, and joint security measures.

