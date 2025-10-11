Ilham Aliyev Hostages and Missing Persons Cybersecurity 2026 FIFA World Cup
    Int'l expert calls for increased efforts to clarify fates of missing persons

    • 11 October, 2025
    • 17:42
    Efforts to clarify the fates of missing persons should be intensified, international human rights expert Afarin Shahidzada said, Report informs.

    She emphasized her pleasure in being in the liberated territories of Azerbaijan.

    "This is my fourth visit to Karabakh. I see how the region is changing day by day. However, demining the territory is a very lengthy process," she noted.

    According to her, the situation with missing persons also requires effort.

    "Unfortunately, 3,919 people are still missing. Their family members and relatives want information about their fate. In my opinion, including a clause in the Washington Declaration (of August 8, 2025) requiring the parties to share information on missing persons will allow progress on this issue," Shahidzada said.

    Beynəlxalq ekspert: İtkin düşmüş şəxslərlə bağlı səylərin artırılması zəruridir
    Международный эксперт призвал активизировать работу по прояснению судеб пропавших без вести

