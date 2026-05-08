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    Indonesian ambassador discusses cooperation in Sumgayit

    Foreign policy
    • 08 May, 2026
    • 17:40
    Indonesian ambassador discusses cooperation in Sumgayit

    The Ambassador of Indonesia to Azerbaijan, Berlian Helmy, has discussed cooperation opportunities with the city of Sumgayit, Azerbaijan.

    According to Report, Zakir Farajov, Head of Sumgayit City Executive Power, briefed the ambassador on the city's history, socio‑economic development, industrial potential, and large‑scale projects implemented in recent years.

    It was noted that Sumgayit today is the second largest industrial center in the South Caucasus, playing a significant role in the region's economic growth.

    Ambassador Helmy highlighted the successful development of economic, cultural, and other ties between Azerbaijan and Indonesia, stressing the great potential for further expansion of relations. He praised Sumgayit's industrial and economic capabilities, emphasizing the city's importance in advancing cooperation between the two countries.

    Indonesian ambassador discusses cooperation in Sumgayit
    Indonesian ambassador discusses cooperation in Sumgayit

    cooperation Berlian Helmy Zakir Farajov Azerbaijan-Indonesia Sumgayit
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