Baku. 13 January. REPORT.AZ/ Indian Minister of Commerse and Industry, Nirmala Sitharaman will visit Azerbaijan.

Report was told by the Indian ambassador to Azerbaijan Sanjay Rana, the visit will take place in April.

According to him, the exact date of the visit is currently being confirmed through diplomatic channels.

During the visit, a wide range of issues relating to the strengthening of trade between the two countries will be discussed.