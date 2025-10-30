IMF: Initialing of Baku-Yerevan peace treaty - major step toward co-op in region
Foreign policy
- 30 October, 2025
- 11:36
The initialing of the peace agreement between Armenia and Azerbaijan in Washington in August is an encouraging step toward greater stability and regional cooperation, Jihad Azour, director of the International Monetary Fund's Middle East and Central Asia Department, said at a press conference, Report informs.
If this process continues, it may open up new opportunities for trade, investment, and economic integration throughout the region, Azour noted.
