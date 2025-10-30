Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory
    IMF: Initialing of Baku-Yerevan peace treaty - major step toward co-op in region

    The initialing of the peace agreement between Armenia and Azerbaijan in Washington in August is an encouraging step toward greater stability and regional cooperation, Jihad Azour, director of the International Monetary Fund's Middle East and Central Asia Department, said at a press conference, Report informs.

    If this process continues, it may open up new opportunities for trade, investment, and economic integration throughout the region, Azour noted.

    IMF: Bakı və İrəvan arasında sülh sazişinin paraflanması regionda əməkdaşlığa doğru atılan böyük addımdır
    МВФ: Парафирование мирного договора между Баку и Ереваном - большой шаг к сотрудничеству в регионе

