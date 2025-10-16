Ilham Aliyev 2026 FIFA World Cup National Urban Forum
    President Ilham Aliyev receives Executive Director of UN Human Settlements Programme

    Foreign policy
    • 16 October, 2025
    • 12:46
    President Ilham Aliyev receives Executive Director of UN Human Settlements Programme

    On October 16, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev received Executive Director of the United Nations Human Settlements Programme (UN-Habitat) Anacláudia Rossbach on October 16.

    According to Report, during the conversation, the importance of the UN-Habitat Executive Director"s participation in the 3rd Azerbaijan National Urban Forum held in the city of Khankendi was underscored.

    Anacláudia Rossbach praised the excellent organization of the forum, emphasizing that the event featured discussions the most pressing issues of urban development.

    The sides lauded the fact that several national urban forums have been held in Azerbaijan so far within the framework of the Azerbaijan-UN-Habitat partnership.

    The meeting highlighted the large-scale restoration and reconstruction works carried out in the Karabakh and East Zangezur economic regions of Azerbaijan, as well as a modern model of urban development which is being applied in the construction of the cities and villages in the liberated territories.

    Anacláudia Rossbach expressed her gratitude to Azerbaijan for its voluntary financial contributions to UN-Habitat and support for the organization"s activities. She emphasized Azerbaijan"s successful hosting of COP29, noting with satisfaction that the climate agenda and urbanization activities were brought together at this event, and that Azerbaijan had undertaken initiatives in this regard.

    The meeting involved an exchange of views on preparations for the 13th Session of the World Urban Forum, one of the United Nations' most prestigious events, which Azerbaijan is set to host in 2026. The parties expressed confidence that the event would be hosted at a high level, as other previous international gatherings the country has hosted.

    During the conversation, the sides also discussed prospects for cooperation between Azerbaijan and the UN Habitat Program.

