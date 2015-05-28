Ilham Aliyev receives a delegation led by the governor of Southern Sinai province of Egypt

Baku. 28 May. REPORT.AZ/ President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received a delegation led by governor of Southern Sinai province of the Arab Republic of Egypt Khaled Fouda.

Report informs, the head of state expressed confidence that the visit of the delegation led by governor Khaled Fouda would be fruitful, adding it would create good opportunities for them to closely familiarize themselves with the country. President Ilham Aliyev stressed the importance of elevating cooperative relations to a high level both in bilateral, multilateral as well as regional formats, and noted the necessity of always keeping development of these ties in attention. Saying the two countries` people have great respect for each other, the head of state underlined the significance of the visit in terms of defining new areas of the cooperation.

Governor of Southern Sinai province Khaled Fouda conveyed greetings on behalf of President of the Arab Republic of Egypt Abdel Fattah Al Sisi to the head of state. He congratulated the President on the occasion of 28 May – the Republic Day. Khaled Fouda said ongoing rapid development processes deeply impressed him although it was his first visit to Azerbaijan. The Egyptian governor said Azerbaijan was the leading country in the region, adding under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev the country played an important role in expanding interreligious and intercultural dialogue in the world and strengthening stability and security in the region. Praising the organization of the first European Games in Azerbaijan, Khaled Fouda noted the importance of the decision to hold the Islamic Solidarity Games in the country in 2017.

The head of state thanked for the greetings of President Abdel Fattah Al Sisi, and asked the governor to communicate his greetings to the President of Egypt.