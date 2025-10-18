Ilham Aliyev: OTS plays key role in strengthening brotherly ties between Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan

The Organization of Turkic States (OTS) plays a key role in strengthening the brotherly ties between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan and serves as an effective platform for deepening political dialogue, expanding economic relations, and developing humanitarian cooperation, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said in an interview with the Kazinform News Agency, Report informs.

"Founded in 2009 on the ancient Azerbaijani land of Nakhchivan, the Organization of Turkic States has made a great contribution to strengthening cooperation and enhancing solidarity among Turkic peoples and countries. Last year, the first informal Summit was held in Shusha, and recently, the 12th Summit of the OTS Heads of State took place in Gabala. During these high-level meetings, key issues of cooperation among our countries within the organization were productively discussed, and declarations were signed to strengthen the OTS, consolidate the Turkic world, and enhance its political, economic, and military potential, turning it into a center of power on the global stage.

In the cultural, humanitarian, and educational spheres, cooperation between our countries within the OTS is systematic and progressive. Joint initiatives cover a wide range of areas - from organizing festivals, exhibitions, literary evenings, and conferences to active collaboration among academic and educational institutions.

Within the framework of the OTS, the International Turkic Academy operates successfully, playing an important role in research and strengthening scientific and educational ties. We also cooperate closely within TURKSOY, the Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation, the Parliamentary Assembly of Turkic States (TURKPA), and other international organizations, which once again testifies to the high level of trust between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan," Ilham Aliyev noted.

"I would like to especially emphasize the historical significance of the First Turkological Congress, held in Baku in 1926. This event became an important milestone in the development of Turkic science, culture, and unity. Next year will mark the 100th anniversary of this remarkable forum, and the jubilee of the First Turkological Congress is planned to be solemnly celebrated within the framework of the OTS.

As I have stated earlier, our peoples are united by centuries-old history, culture, religion, and common values. The development of cultural ties plays an important role in bringing our peoples closer together and strengthening brotherly bonds.

In 2023, the Days of Kazakh Culture were held in Azerbaijan, and in 2024, the Days of Azerbaijani Culture took place in Kazakhstan. Such events reflect the dynamic development of creative cooperation between our peoples and contribute to the mutual enrichment of the cultural traditions of both countries.

I would like to note with satisfaction the publication in Azerbaijani of the collection of stories "Night Shot" by Kemel Tokayev, one of the most outstanding figures who made a great contribution to the development of Kazakh literature.

In 2023, an international conference dedicated to the 100th anniversary of Kemel Tokayev and the 115th anniversary of Mir Jalal Pashayev was also held in Baku," the Azerbaijani president added.